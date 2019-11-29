Mid Day meal: Children served 1 litre milk diluted in 1 bucket water in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra: The adage 'as mild as milk' seems to have been stretched for a government primary school in here, which has been accused of serving its students diluted milk under the mid-day meal scheme.

Authorities at the government primary school, Salai Banwa in Chopan of the tribal Sonbhadra district here on Wednesday allegedly added one litre of milk to a bucket full of water and served it to as many as 85 children.

The children at the primary school are given a glass full of milk in their mid-day meal to make their diet wholesome.

However, the employees said there was unavailability of adequate quantity of milk so they resorted to diluting it with water to cater to the requirement.