'Mera vote kaam ko, seedhe Kejriwal ko': AAP launches new poll-campaign, leaders to approach 50 lakh homes in 7 days

While the Delhi Assembly elections inch closer, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party launches a new poll-campaign named 'Mera vote kaam ko, seedhe Kejriwal ko'. Under this campaign, AAP leaders and volunteers will reach out to as many as 50 lakh homes in next 7 days, reported news agency ANI.

Reaching out to people, AAP leaders and volunteers will show their report card and guarantee card that lists promises to be fulfilled in the next five years after being voted to power again.