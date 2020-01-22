Delhi elections 2020: Top 10 candidates to watch out for in the upcoming assembly polls

The stage is all set for Delhi Assembly elections which will be held on February 8. While the Aam Aadmi Party was the first to announce its candidates for all 70 assembly segments in one go on January 14, the BJP only released details of its final list early on Tuesday as it announced 10 more candidates.

The AAP had stunned political heavyweights in the 2015 polls, bagging 67 of the 70 seats, leaving just three for the saffron party, while the Congress had drawn a blank. However, in the 2019 parliamentary polls, the BJP led the show, sweeping all seven seats.

BJP leaders have high hopes in the upcoming Delhi polls as the party got more votes than the Congress and the AAP in 65 of the 70 Assembly segments in last year's Lok Sabha election. The AAP had registered its massive victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls thanks to the strong support of the residents of slums and unauthorised colonies.

Here are top 10 candidates to watch out for in Delhi Assembly elections 2020:

Arvind Kejriwal: