Who is Sunil Yadav? The BJP candidate to contest against Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP, on Tuesday, released the second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding state Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A day after fielding Sunil Yadav against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP is now considering a fresh candidate, reported news agency ANI. Sources in the party confirmed that Sunil Yadav, the BJP candidate announced in the list will be replaced, reported ANI.

The list was announced after midnight following the announcement of Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) to not contest the Delhi polls in alliance with the BJP due to its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The list of 10 candidates came hours before the filing of nomination closes on Tuesday.

According to the list, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga has been fielded from Hari Nagar and party's Purvanchal Morcha President Manish Singh would contest from the Delhi Cantonment constituency. The BJP announced its candidates on all four seats that traditionally went to its ally SAD in the previous Assembly elections in Delhi.

So who is Sunil Yadav?

Late last night, the BJP released its final list and named Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Yadav is a young face, who is the state President of the Delhi unit of the BJP's Yuva Morcha -- Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Yadav is also a social worker and an advocate by profession. He started his political career as the 'Mandal president' of Yuva Morcha. He then went on to become the district President, Delhi General Secretary and Delhi Secretary of the Yuva Morcha. The saffron party is banking on his youth appeal while putting him against one of the most formidable candidates of this poll season -- Kejriwal.