Mentioning caste in any judicial and administrative matter is against the spirit of Constitution, says Rajasthan HC

Rajasthan High Court has issued a notification that the caste of any person should not be mentioned in any judicial and administrative matter. The order issued by the Registrar General says that mentioning the caste is "against the spirit of Constitution and contrary of the 2018 order of HC". This is after an advocate raised the issue of mentioning caste in an order issued last week by a judge of Rajasthan HC to the Chief Justice of India.

The order issued on Monday stated that it has been observed that the caste of accused and other persons is being incorporated by the officers/officials of registry of this court and presiding officers of subordinate courts in judicial and administrative matters which is against the spirit of the Constitution and not in consonance of the directions of the Rajasthan High Court through an order dated 4 July 2018.

“Therefore it is enjoined upon all concerned to ensure that caste of any person including accused is not incorporated in any judicial and administrative matter,” read the order.