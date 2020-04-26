Maharashtra govt requests Rajasthan for safe passage to 1,800-2,000 students stranded in Kota

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has requested the Rajasthan government for safe passage to 1,800-2,000 students from Maharashtra, who are stranded in Kota to their home state, according to the Mantralaya Control Room.

"More than 1,800 to 2,000 students/people from Maharashtra are stranded in Kota, Rajasthan. The Government of Maharashtra has requested to the Government of Rajasthan for their safe passage to the state," an official communication read.