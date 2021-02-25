'Mend your ways or...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues warning to unruly opposition members

Lucknow: Upset over opposition parties creating ruckus during Thanksgiving Motion on Governor’s address, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lost his cool and threatened members of Samajwadi Party on the floor of the House to mend their ways or he knows how “to answer them in their language”.

“It would be better for Samajwadi Party members not to release unnecessary heat in the House. I can answer you in whatever language you want. I know how to treat your upset stomach. You should mend your ways and learn to listen or else I will teach you lessons in your language. Now onwards, you will get answers in the language you speak,” he fired, on the floor of the Upper House.

During the Thanksgiving motion, members of the Samajwadi Party continued slogans against the government, created ruckus and staged frequent walk-outs in both Houses over the three farm laws and hike in petrol and diesel prices.

The Chief Minister lost his cool when irate members started making unnecessary comments to disrupt House proceedings. “Behaviour of opposition parties in the House is against democratic values. Vidhan Sabha is a platform to hold debates on public issues in democratic manner not for creating unruly scenes without any issue. One should refrain from making any comments on high offices like the President, Governor and Judiciary,” he commented.

Members of the opposition parties were shocked over the Chief Minister’s utterances and they strongly objected to words used by Yogi Adityanath on the floor of the House against Samajwadi Party members. On Wednesday also, the CM had used strong words against opposition members making comments on Samajwadi Party wearing red caps.

“We condemn threats issued by the Chief Minister to us. His behavior and use of words are unlike the Leader of the House. He should offer an unconditional apology to us in the House,” said a senior Samajwadi Party MLC.