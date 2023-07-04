 Mega BJP Rejig Ahead Of 2024 Polls Across All States; Bandi Sanjay Kumar Relieved From Post Of Telangana Party Chief
G Kishran Reddy will now helm the post instead of Bandi Sanjay.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar |

Ahead of the General Assembly Polls approaching in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party have shuffled roles of top brass. Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been relieved from the post of Telangana Party Chief. G Kishran Reddy will now helm the post instead of Bandi Sanjay.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has appointed D Purandeshwari as the state chief on Andhra Pradesh BJP. Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has been named party president for Jharkhand while Sunil Jakhar has been named Punjab unit chief.

This is breaking news, more details awiated

