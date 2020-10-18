Meet the new Editors Guild of India – who are Seema Mustafa, Sanjay Kapoor and Anant Nath?

Who are they?

Seema Mustafa

Seema Mustafa is a veteran journalist who is the editor of The Citizen. In the past, she has been associated with The Pioneer, The Patriod, The Telegraph, The Indian Express and The Asian Age. At the Asian Age, she won the ‘Prem Bhatia Award for Excellence in Political Reporting and Analysis’ in 1999 for her coverage of the Kargil War.

She would later be associated with The Convert and The Sunday Guardian. Seema Mustafa served as National Affairs Editor of News X as well, before moving to Centre for Policy Analysis and founded the Citizen in 2014.

She also contested elections to Lok Sabha in 1991 and 1996 but lost.

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor of Hardnews Magazine meanwhile beat ANI editor-in-chief Smita Prakash. His Twitter bio reads: “Editor of Delhi's Hardnews magazine, exposed India’s biggest corruption scandal. Blitz, MidDay, Asiaweek. Looking for news behind news all the time.”

According to his Linkedin profile, Hardnews Magazine is a political monthly which has been ‘correct in its predictions of 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections’. He is a regular commentator on Indian and foreign TV channels.

Anant Nath

Anant Nath is the editor of The Caravan and the Executive Publisher of Delhi Press. He is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow and Columbia University, New York. Nath writes the Editor's Notebook in The Caravan. He is also on the Executive Committee of Association of Indian Magazines (AIM) and Indian Languages Newspapers Association (ILNA).