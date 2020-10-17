Seema Mustafa replaces Shekhar Gupta to become President of Editor's Guild of India

Founder and Editor of news website The Citizen Seema Mustafa has been elected as the new president of the Editors Guild of India. She has been elected for a one-year term.

She replaces Shekhar Gupta of The Print.

Gupta said, "As we wrap our innings at @IndEditorsGuild gratitude to Gen Secy @AshokAkaybee treasurer @sheela2010 & the stellar members of our Exec Committee.We may argue in the world of ideas, compete in markets, yet unite in a good common cause.Thanks all for a wonderful ride together."