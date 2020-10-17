Seema Mustafa replaces Shekhar Gupta to become President of Editor's Guild of India

Founder and Editor of news website The Citizen Seema Mustafa has been elected as the new president of the Editors Guild of India. She has been elected for a one-year term.
She replaces Shekhar Gupta of The Print.
Gupta said, "As we wrap our innings at @IndEditorsGuild gratitude to Gen Secy @AshokAkaybee treasurer @sheela2010 & the stellar members of our Exec Committee.We may argue in the world of ideas, compete in markets, yet unite in a good common cause.Thanks all for a wonderful ride together."
Mustafa beat MD Nalapat of The Sunday Guardian, 87-51. The election of the office-bearers was held via Zoom on Friday. The guild held its first-ever election to appoint its office bearers.
Earlier, the Guild chose its office-bearers by consensus.
Sanjay Kapoor, Editor of the magazine Hard News, was elected as the General Secretary of the Guild. He secured 90 votes and beat ANI's Smita Prakash by 40 votes.
Anant Nath, Editor of The Caravan was elected as treasurer, unopposed.
Now the new office-bearers replace Shekhar Gupta of The Print, AK Bhattacharya of Business Standard, and Sheela Bhatt of NewX.
The Editors Guild was founded in 1978 with the twin objectives of protecting press freedom and for raising the standards of editorial leadership of newspapers and magazines.