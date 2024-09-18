Meet Ritika Tirkey: Loco Pilot Who Steered Inaugural Run Of Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express

Ritika Tirkey drove the inragural run of Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express on its maiden journey on 15th September | File Photo

Ritika Tirkey drove the inragural run of Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express on its maiden journey on 15th September. With her keen eyes scanning the tracks and her hands deftly maneuvering the controls, she exemplified the dedication and skill that have defined her career since joining Indian Railways in 2019 as a Senior Assistant Loco Pilot.

In a field traditionally dominated by men, Ritika has become an unstoppable force, inspiring many with her determination and expertise. Having driven both goods and passenger trains, she has proven her capability and commitment to safety and efficiency in every journey. Her pioneering role not only marks a significant milestone for women in the railway sector but also paves the way for future generations to follow in her footsteps.

Tirkey completed her education in Ranchi. A brilliant student, she always had the flair for proving her mettle. After completing her mechanical engineering degree, she joined the Dhanbad Division in Jharkhand as an Assistant Loco Pilot. Her Railway-career began with her 1st posting in Chandrapura, Bokaro. Tirkey was transferred to Tatanagar in 2021 and promoted to Senior Assistant Loco Pilot due to her exceptional performance in 2024.

Ritika Tirkey expressed her excitement of driving a Vande Bharat Express during its inaugural run. She feels proud of driving a loco that was Made in India and is benefitting such a large scale of the populace. She said that she has seen rapid development in trains during her tenure. She said that Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art features and is very different from other trains. Each coach is fitted with CCTV cameras, fire alarms and an emergency talk-back system for passengers to communicate with the loco pilot. According to Ritika, Vande Bharat Express runs on automated systems. Instead of using flags to signal, signals can be given by pressing red and green buttons from the train.

Additionally, the cabin is equipped with many facilities for the pilot. Ritika mentioned that Indian Railways is not just taking care of passengers, but also emphasises that its staff gets good facilities. Loco pilot cabins now have AC, toilets and CCTV cameras. Separate running rooms are also arranged for female loco-pilots after they've finished working trains. It's sometimes called a loco pilot's second home because it's where they go to relax and get ready to drive another train.

A large number of female pilots from Indian Railways are involved in operating the Vande Bharat Express trains in the country. Vande Bharat has emerged as a symbol of women empowerment within the country and Indian Railways. Tirkey and lakhs of female loco pilots are successfully driving Indian Railways forward with a blend of confidence and responsibility that keeps the wheels of progress turning.