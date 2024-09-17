 Mumbai: Central Railway Local Services Disrupted Due To Technical Glitch On Dadar-Badlapur Route
Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Central Railway Train Disruption: Pantograph Malfunction Causes Delays on Dadar-Badlapur Route | Representative Image

Mumbai: On Monday afternoon, Central Railway's local services faced significant disruptions due to a technical issue in an air-conditioned local train. The disruption, which occurred on the Dadar-Badlapur route, was caused by a malfunction in the train's pantograph.

The problem first emerged at 12:10 PM, leading to the train being halted between Mumbra and Diva on the down (DN) through line. The technical glitch caused the train to remain stationary until 12:50 PM, affecting the timely operation of subsequent local trains.

As a result of the disruption, two following local trains were also delayed, adding to the inconvenience experienced by commuters.

