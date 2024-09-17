Mumbai: Central Railway Local Services Disrupted Due To Technical Glitch On Dadar-Badlapur Route

Central Railway Train Disruption: Pantograph Malfunction Causes Delays on Dadar-Badlapur Route | Representative Image

Mumbai: On Monday afternoon, Central Railway's local services faced significant disruptions due to a technical issue in an air-conditioned local train. The disruption, which occurred on the Dadar-Badlapur route, was caused by a malfunction in the train's pantograph.

The problem first emerged at 12:10 PM, leading to the train being halted between Mumbra and Diva on the down (DN) through line. The technical glitch caused the train to remain stationary until 12:50 PM, affecting the timely operation of subsequent local trains.

As a result of the disruption, two following local trains were also delayed, adding to the inconvenience experienced by commuters.

"Authorities concerned initiated the restoration work immediately to address the technical glitch, and services were restored at 12:50 PM." said an official.