Meet Rajendra Singh Bidhuri – Rajasthan Cong MLA who denied rations to Modi fan

The video of Bidhuri asking the woman to give back rations because she preferred Modi over Gehlot has provided BJP the much needed proof to substantiate its allegations regarding discrimination in ration and food distribution.

FIRs have been lodged against two BJP MLAs for accusing the state government of appeasement and preferential distribution of rations. They had alleged that ration was being distributed in areas that had Congress MLAs and Minority population while areas of BJP MLAs were being left out.

BJP president Satish Poonia launched a verbal attack on the Congress government of Rajasthan, Speaking to The Free Press Journal Poonia said, “The video of Congress MLA Rajendra Bidhuri is proof that what we have been saying is true. The government is using food and rations to play a cheap game of political appeasement. They are celebrating the epidemic as an opportunity to score brownie points. Gathering a crowd and delivering speeches during ration distribution is shameful. The government and Congress should rise above such petty opportunism. We have been voicing the concerns of the people and providing them all possible relief and will continue to do so.”