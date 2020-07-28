India

Meet Archana Soreng - Indian activist named by UN chief to new advisory group on climate change

By FPJ Web Desk

Archana Soreng, a climate activist from India, has been named by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to his new advisory group comprising young leaders, aged between 18 and 28 years, who will provide perspectives and solutions to tackle the climate crisis.

Soreng joins six other young climate leaders from around the world who have been named by Guterres to his new advisory group.

She is "experienced in advocacy and research, and she is working to document, preserve, and promote traditional knowledge and cultural practices of indigenous communities," the United Nations said in a statement on Monday.

"Our ancestors have been protecting the forest and nature over the ages through their traditional knowledge and practices. Now it is on us to be the front runners in combating the climate crisis," said the young climate activist.

Here is all you need to know about Archana Soreng:

The climate activist is from Rourkela in Odisha. She has pursued B.A (Hons) in Political Science from Patna Women's College. Later, she studied M.A in Regulatory Governance from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai.

She is the former National Convenor of Tribal Commission at Adivasi Yuva Chetna Manch, All India Catholic University Federation (AICUF).

Soreng is also the former Students' Union President of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Currently, she is a Research Officer at TISS Forest Rights and Governance Project in Odisha.

It was indeed a Memorable Day. A Day of Assertion, A Day of Rejoice and A Day of commitment to work harder.. Attended the 66th Session of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. ( CESCR) : A Day of General Discussion on Land rights and International Covenant of Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as an Indigenous Youth Representative from India at United Nations HQ, Geneva Switzerland. Also had been selected in the List of 7 Indigenous Grantees across the world, who made Oral Intervention in the Discussion of UN CESCR. I am grateful to my community , ancestors and my family. It is because of their struggles, I have been able to access and Excell in this main stream education. This is the beginning, we will keep asserting our rights and make our voice heard. I thank Bipin Jojo for his constant support and guidance from my childhood. I am grateful to Vasundhara Vasundhara Odisha Seba Jagat, Adibhumi, Oxfam International and TISS Forest Rights and Governance Project Odisha for giving me this opportunity. I extend my Heartfelt Gratitude to Giri Rao , Geetanjoy Sahu, Ville, Satya Narayan Pattnaik and Kundan Kumar for their support and Guidance.

NIKHIL ODISHA KHADIA MAHA SABHA 2019

Meanwhile, the other selected members of the group are climate activist Nisreen Elsaim of Sudan, Fiji's Ernest Gibson, the co-coordinator for 350 Fiji, a regional youth-led climate change network, young economist Vladislav Kaim of Moldova who is committed to ensuring green and decent jobs for youth.

Sophia Kianni of the United States who has helped organise nationwide strikes and is the founder of international nonprofit Climate Cardinals, founder and coordinator of Generation Climate Europe and spokesperson for Youth and Environment Europe, Nathan Metenier of France and lawyer and human rights defender Paloma Costa of Brazil.

(With PTI inputs)

