Medical interns to be deployed in COVID-19 management duties: PM Modi takes key decisions to boost human resources to fight pandemic outbreak

With no change in the COVID-19 situation in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. The PM today reveiwed the growing need of adequate human resources for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country today. Many important decisions were taken which will significantly boost availability of medical personnel in Covid-19 duty.
In order to have more helping hands for the current COVID-19 situation, the PM decided to deploy medical interns in covid Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the internship rotation. The services of Final Year MBBS students can be utilized for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild covid cases after due orientation by and under supervision of th faculty. This will reduce the workload on existing doctors engaged in covid duty and provide boost to efforts of triaging.
Besides the final year students, B.Sc./GNM qualified nurses may be utilized in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses.
The individuals providing services in covid management will be given priority in forthcoming regular Government recruitments after they complete minimum of 100 days of Covid duty.
Ahead of the duty, the medical students/professionals shall be vaccinated accordingly, The health professionals will be covered under the Insurance Scheme of Government for health workers engaged in fighting Covid-19.
The Central Government had issued guidelines on 16th June 2020 to facilitate engagement of doctors/ nurses for the covid duties. A special Rs. 15,000 crore Public Health Emergency Support was provided by the Centre to ramp up facilities and human resources for Covid management. Engaging personnel through the National Health Mission, an additional 2206 specialists, 4685 medical officers and 25,593 staff nurses were recruited through this process.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case load showed a marginal dip even as the number of recoveries remained above the three lakh mark. On Monday morning, India reported 3.68 lakh fresh cases and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours.
