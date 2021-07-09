Medical admission 2021: Latest updates on NEET PG, NEET UG, INI CET, AIAPGET and DNB PDCET

With the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the country due to the second wave, all the entrance exams in the countries were postponed. The medical entrance tests were also postponed and it was decided that these exams will not be held before August.

Following the Union Education Minister's announcement regarding the dates of the JEE Mains entrance, several students on Twitter, have expressed their anxiety and urged the government to declare the status of the NEET-UG exam.

We have collated a list of dates of various medical entrance exams for you:

NEET PG 2021

NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled for April 18, 2021. However, it has been postponed for at least 4 months from the earlier exam dates. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association recently wrote a letter to the Union Health Secretary requesting that the process of conducting the exams be expedited.

NEET UG 2021

As Dharmendra Pradhan was inducted as India's new Education Minister, many students took to Twitter to urge the new minister to provide clarity with regard to the dates for the NEET UG exam as soon as possible.

While the dates of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE Mains) 2021 were announced earlier this week by then Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', the exam schedule for NEET was kept in abeyance.

NEET UG 2021 is slated to be held on August 1, however, the application forms for the exam are yet to be released.

The NTA holds the NEET exam for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, and other medical/paramedical courses in India. It is the only entrance test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the country.

NEET MDS

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea filed by nine BDS doctors seeking a direction to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to release counselling dates at the earliest for the NEET-MDS( National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Science) admissions for which exams were held on December 16 last year.

INI CET 2021

Earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 16, AIIMS INI CET will now be held on July 22.

INI CET 2021 was originally scheduled for May 8 but was later postponed along with the NEET PG 2021, due to the pandemic. However, on May 27, the new dates were announced. The exam was then slated to be conducted on June 16, 2021.

However, 23 MBBS doctors had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking postponement of the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2021) which is conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The exam was then postponed again.

The apex court heard the petition and directed the AIIMS to postpone the exam at least by a month.

AIAPGET 2021

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, National Testing Agency (NTA) had postponed AIAPGET 2021 exam for three months in May. The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 7, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the exam date. The application form will be released on NTA's official website - ntaaiapget.nic.in

DNB PDCET 2021

The exam has been postponed following the recent COVID-19 curbs issued in different parts of the country. The exam was scheduled for May 9.

(With inputs from agencies)