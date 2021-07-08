Has NTA postponed NEET-UG 2021 to September 5? Here's what we know so far on medical entrance exam

On the backdrop of several fake notices claiming that the NEET-UG will be conducted in September going viral, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has ‘vehemently denied’ that no such notification declaring the conduct of NEET-UG on September 5, 2021, was issued, reported NTDV.

The agency warned students and parents, other stakeholders, to be aware of such unauthorized or fake public notice circulated from unknown sources. It also asked them to refer to official communication issued by NTA through its official websites nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in only.

Meanwhile, as Dharmendra Pradhan was inducted as India's new Education Minister, many students took to Twitter to urge the new minister to provide clarity with regard to the dates for the NEET UG exam as soon as possible.

While the dates of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE Mains) 2021 were announced earlier this week by then Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', the exam schedule for NEET was kept in abeyance.

NEET UG 2021 is slated to be held on August 1, however, the application forms or any official confirmation on postponing the exam are yet to be released.

The NTA holds the NEET exam for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, and other medical/paramedical courses in India. It is the only entrance test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the country.