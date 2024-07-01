Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party On Verge To Lose Its 'National Party' Status: Know Why

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati | PTI

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati, is in danger of losing its status as a national party due to its dismal showing in the most recent Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party's vote share dropped to roughly 2.04% and it was unable to secure any seats in the elections.

The Only Dalit-National Party

The BSP was officially recognized as a national party in 1997. It was founded in April 1984 by Kanshi Ram, who subsequently designated Mayawati as his successor. Since its establishment, it has consistently performed better in elections; however, following the 2012 UP Assembly elections, there was a downturn.

The only Dalit party in the nation with national stature is the BSP. After the Election Commission of India completes its investigation, it might no longer be considered a national party.

As per an Indian Express report, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is the only Dalit party at the national level in the country, may lose its national status after the Election Commission conducts its customary review following the general elections, since it has no elected MP in the Lok Sabha and its vote share in this general election has dropped to 2.04%.

Declining Performance

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the BSP was unable to secure any seats. In the general election of 2019, it won ten seats. Furthermore, according to the website of the poll panel, the party's vote share decreased to 2.04%.

In 424 Lok Sabha seats, the party fielded candidates, including 80 in Uttar Pradesh. The BSP's percentage of the vote in 2019 was 3.67%. The BSP garnered 21 seats in 2009 with a 6.17 percent vote share. It received 4.19 percent of the vote and failed to win any seats in 2014.

As of right now, it appears that the BSP does not meet the first two requirements to continue being recognized as a national party, per an Indian Express report. The third criterion requires the party to fulfill the requirements for recognition as a state party in four or more states, which it currently does not.

According to the Indian Express report, the poll panel is anticipated to begin the review process following the publication of the 2024 election statistical reports.

Similar Occurrence

The national party status of the BSP was in jeopardy earlier as well. It nearly lost its status as a national party in 2014. It was saved by a rule change made by the poll panel. The new regulations were reviewed every ten years after initially being reviewed every five.

What Is A National Political Party?

A registered party may only be called a national party if it satisfies any one of the following three requirements:

Four states recognize the party as a state party.

In addition to winning four Lok Sabha seats, the party receives six percent of the vote in any four or more states.

At least three states provide the party with at least 2% of the Lok Sabha's total number of seats.

A national party has many advantages. A national party gets free copies of the electoral roll, space for an office in Delhi, airtime on Doordarshan and All-India Radio during election season, and a common election symbol.

Diminished Count of National Political Parties

The first Lok Sabha elections were held in 1951 with 53 political parties running. Currently, there are more than 2,500 political parties. However, in more than 70 years, the number of national parties has decreased from 14 to 6.

Currently, the Election Commission recognizes six political parties as national parties: The National People's Party, the BSP, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, the BJP, and the CPM.

How Can National Party Lose Its Status?

A party receives national status if it received at least 6% of the valid votes in four or more states during the most recent general election, as well as at least four Members of Parliament, according to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

If a party wins two percent or more of the Lok Sabha seats and at least three states send representatives, the party can also be granted national status. It must be a recognized state party in at least four states in order to meet the third requirement for national party status.