Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth , PM Modi hold bilateral talks in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth who is on his India visit held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Wednesday.

Jugnauth, earlier in the day, participated in the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar, along with PM Modi.

The Mauritius PM called India the pharmacy of the world and expressed gratitude to the country for sending Ayurvedic medicines during COVID-19 pandemic.

"India is the pharmacy of the world. We're grateful to India for sending Ayurvedic medicines during the COVID pandemic. In Mauritius, the practice of AYUSH is popular, and we have embraced the notion that traditional medicines compliment modern medicines," Jugnauth said in his address at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit.

"It is my privilege and honor to participate in the inaugural session of AYUSH investment and innovation summit," Jugnauth said.

Jugnauth, who is on an 8-day visit to India, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Tuesday with PM Modi and Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

Mauritius Prime Minister highlighted that the World Health Organization estimates that 80 per cent of the world population uses traditional medicine of various origins.

The knowledge of traditional medicine, treatments and practices must not only be respected but must also be preserved and promoted," he said. Jugnauth continued by saying that for PM Modi the whole world is a "family".

Jugnauth, accompanied by a high-level delegation and his spouse Kobita Jugnauth, is on a eight-day visit to India. The Mauritius PM will also pay a visit to Varanasi apart from his official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi.

