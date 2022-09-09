e-Paper Get App
Mathura temple stampede: Committee submits report, seeks action

It may be mentioned that in the holy city of Matura on Janamashtami, two devotees were crushed to death and several others were injured during a stampede at the iconic Banke Bihari temple during the Aarti last month.

article-image
Mathura's Banke Bihari temple | PTI

The enquiry committee constituted to probe into the stampede at Banke Bihari temple in Mathura has submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government. The committee in its report has sought action against the officials responsible for maintaining law and order in Mathura during the festival of Janamashtami.

The committee constituted by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath included former Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh and the Commissioner of Aligarh division.

The committee in its report submitted to the state government on Friday has made many suggestions to control the crowd during the festivals. It has been stated that the callous attitude of the temple administration laid to such an accident that claimed the lives of people and recommended action against the guilty. After this report, the UP government might take action against officials related to the administration in the Mathura-Vrindavan area.

The incident took place during the Mangala Aarti which only takes place once a year during Janamashtami and a large number of people come to attend it. Due to Covid restrictions, the devotees were not allowed to come to the temple for the last two years and this year the Mangala Aarti was performed.

