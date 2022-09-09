Bilkis Bano case: SC asks Gujarat govt to file entire record of proceedings, remission order given to convicts

Gujarat riots rape victim Bilkis Bano |

The Supreme Court on Friday heard the plea challenging the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Banu gangrape case in which it issued a notice to Gujarat government and asked to file the entire record of the proceedings, including the remission order given to the convicts.

The SC has given Gujarat government two weeks of time to produce all relevant records in the case.

The apex court will hear the matter after three weeks.

The top court was hearing the petitions filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra and another challenging the premature release of 11 convicts on remission by the Gujarat government.

The 11 convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on the 75th Independence Day of India (August 15) after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning.

The convicts had also murdered the victim's entire family in the 2002 Godhra riots.

Their release has sparked controversy and outrage among thousands of people. Many have condemned the Gujarat government's remission policy. Over 6,000 people, including activists and historians, urged the Supreme Court to revoke the early release of the convicts in the case.

On August 25, the Top Court had issued a notice in this petition challenging the order of the Gujarat government allowing the premature release of 11 convicts sentenced to life in the Bilkis Bano case for gangrape & murder.

(with sources inputs)

