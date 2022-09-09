Journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail in Supreme Court after being in jail for nearly two years

Journalist Siddique Kappan | Twitter

The Supreme Court on Friday, September 9, granted jailed journalist Siddique Kappan bail. After being shown before the trial court in three days, the journalist will be freed.

Bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit granted him conditional bail that he shall remain in Delhi for the next six weeks. Kappan has been allowed to go back to Kerala on the condition that he has to mark presence with the local police every wee, stated reports.

The court also asked Kappan to stay away from any parties involved in the case.

Kappan has been in jail since his arrest on October 5, 2020, by Uttar Pradesh police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) while going to Hathras after the rape and murder of a Dalit girl. Three others were arrested with him.

In August, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had rejected Kappan's plea for bail

The court had granted bail to the driver of the vehicle in which he was travelling. Kappan's plea said he is currently employed in the Azhimukham newspaper and is also a member of Press Club of India and Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

The plea argued that he was arrested on bogus claim that there was an apprehension of breach of peace.

The Uttar Pradesh government has contended that he has been found associated with the Popular Front of India, which is a "reincarnation" of banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). It was also alleged that Kappan worked for newspaper Tejas which closed in December, 2018, and it was a mouthpiece for PFI.

