Mata Amritanandamayi wishes PM Modi on Rakhi; says may God give him the strength to protect the people of the nation

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma' by her followers, extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In a video message on Twitter, Amritanandamayi wished may god bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi and give him the strength to take the right decision.

"Today, the country is facing the threat of war from neighbouring countries. Due to the pandemic, there are also several issues within the country. People have become economically, mentally and physically weaker. In this situation, I pray to god to give the Prime Minister strength to take the right decision, protect the people and be compassionate," Amritanandamayi said.