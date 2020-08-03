Mata Amritanandamayi wishes PM Modi on Rakhi; says may God give him the strength to protect the people of the nation

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma' by her followers, extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
In a video message on Twitter, Amritanandamayi wished may god bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi and give him the strength to take the right decision.
"Today, the country is facing the threat of war from neighbouring countries. Due to the pandemic, there are also several issues within the country. People have become economically, mentally and physically weaker. In this situation, I pray to god to give the Prime Minister strength to take the right decision, protect the people and be compassionate," Amritanandamayi said.
Responding to the spiritual leader, PM Modi tweeted, " Respected Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you and from India's Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India's growth and progress." Singer Lata Mangeshkar also posted a video extending wishes to the Prime Minister saying he has done so much for the country that the people will never be able to forget him.
Earlier today, the Prime Minister extended warm wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters by tying Rakhis. The Rakhi symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters.
(With inputs from ANI)
