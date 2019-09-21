Married women happier than those in live-in relationships: RSS survey

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday will release findings of a survey conducted by a Sangh-linked organisation that claims married women are more happy than those in live-in relationships.

The survey was conducted by Pune-based Drishti Stree Adhyayan Prabodhan Kend­ra and its findings were discussed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s coordination meet in Pushkar earlier this month, sources said.

They said as per the survey, married women have a very high level of happiness, whereas the level of happiness was lowest in women in live-in relationships. The findings of the survey will be released after Bhagwat’s talks with the foreign media.

RSS publicity in-charge Arun Kumar in a statement on Saturday said Bhagwat’s interaction with the foreign media is a routine exercise. The meet is part of the RSS’s continuous process of interacting with people from all walks of life. Bhagwat will brief the international media about the RSS, its views and its functioning, Kumar said. —Agencies