Married woman and juvenile boy trashed and garlanded with shoes for being in a relationship

Karnal: A juvenile boy and a married woman were allegedly thrashed, garlanded with shoes and paraded in Daniyalpur village of Karnal, Haryana, over their purported relationship.

According to the locals and family members of the duo, the Sarpanch along with other people decided to throw the woman and the juvenile out of the village after a Panchayat meeting.

"The boy will be given medical aid if needed and we'll try to provide him with all the possible help. If someone had any kind of problem-related to this matter, they should have approached the police. Stern action would be taken against the people who allegedly thrashed and garlanded the woman and juvenile," said Rajiv Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

"The woman is a native of Bihar and resides here in the village. The boy is a bachelor and he studies in 12th standard. Panchayat here held a meeting over this matter but I am unaware of the decision taken by them during the meeting. I haven't even seen the viral video. They have been asked to leave the village," said former sarpanch of the village.

"The woman is married and has kids. She belongs to the Banjara community and the boy belongs to the Balmiki community," he added.

According to the father of the juvenile, the Sarpanch held a Panchayat meeting and was against the act of garlanding the woman and his son with shoes and forcing them to parade in the village. This step was taken by the Banjara community people. Juvenile's father had dropped him at the bus station yesterday.

The family members of the juvenile alleged that they had shot the video of the incident. "Woman's husband is a transgender; he dances and even performs in Ramleela. The boy and woman were forced to wear a garland of shoes during the meeting. We have recorded the video where both of them were beaten up by the locals and then forced to parade in the video," said boy's uncle, Sultan.

"The locals here had planned to kill the boy but later they decided to brutally beat him up. We dropped my nephew at the bus stand yesterday. Later, he called us from someone else's phone to inform that he was injured and he also had a spinal pain," he added.