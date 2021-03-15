Marriage without conversion invalid, live-in relationship okay

New Delhi

The Punjab and Haryana HC ea­r­ly this month held as invalid a marriage of a Muslim woman with a Hindu man without conv­er­ting to the Hindu religion be­fore solemnization of the marri­age under the Hindu customs, but ruled they can live in the live-in relationship in nature of marriage, reports livelaw.in website. It provided them the protection of their life and liberty. The ruling by the Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi Bench came on a plea by the couple seeking pr­o­tection of life and libe­rty. He directed the SP, Amb­ala to take app­ropriate ac­tion for protection of their life and liberty. The plea averred the Muslim girl, Nasima, 18, married a Hindu man,25, at Shiv Mandir in village Durana as per the Hindu customs and cere­monies against her father’s wishes, and they fear a threat.

Plea in apex court to punish those filing fake criminal cases

Former Delhi BJP MLA Kapil Mishra (40) has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court for framing of guidelines for strict action against those filing fake complaints in the criminal cases and payment of compensation to the victims for such wrongful proecution.

The PIL has been filed in the backdrop of a sensational case decided by the Allahabad HC on Jan 28, freeing rape accused Vishnu Tiwari who was in jail for 20 years. The HC declared Tiwari as innocent, observing the motive behind FIR against him related to a land feud.

Tiwari was arrested on September 16, 2000 after being booked for alleged rape and atrocities under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The PIL has sought an "adequate" compensation to Tiwari for his wrongful conviction and life imprisonment in the fake case.

Coal scam: SC asks Delhi CJ for names of 5 judges to appoint spl judge

The SC asked the Delhi HC Chief Justice to pro­vi­de names of 5 trial court jud­ges of "high caliber and absolute integ­rity" for appointing one of them as the special judge to replace Bharat Prasahar who has been conduct­ing trials in coal scam cases here since 2014. The top court in 2014 had quashed 214 coal blocks allo­cated by the Centre between 1993 and 2010 and had ordered cond­u­cting of trial by a special CBI Jud­ge. A bench headed by CJI Bobde took note of the letter of Delhi HC’s Registrar Gen­eral the nod be granted to nominate or post ano­ther suitable presiding judicial officer as Special Judge in place of Parashar. “We find Bharat Parashar who has acted as a Special Judge (PC Act), (CBI)-07, Patiala House Court needs to be replaced, as he has now compl­eted over 6 years in the same post after having been posted as Special Judge in the above menti­o­ned court since 19.08.2014. We request the CJ, Delhi HC to give us a panel of names of about 5 judges of a high caliber and absolute integrity to enable us to suggest an approp­riate replacement for Bharat Para­shar, Special Judge,” it said. --Agencies