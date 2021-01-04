Maoist with Rs1 lakh bounty nabbed

Raipur

A dreaded Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior police official said on Monday. He was wanted for attacks on police and kidnapping of civilians as well as other serious offences.Punem Binda (48) had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was apprehended on Sunday from his native Marudbaka village under Usoor police station limits in an anti-Naxal operation of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Force (DF), he said.Binda was head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a front outfit of the banned Maoist organization , and was involved in six incidents between 2006 and 2018, including attacks on police teams, kidnapping of civilians, loot and damage to public property, Bijapur police said.