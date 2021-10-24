Mann Ki Baat highlights: Women police personnel are becoming role models for young girls, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the success of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive shows its capability and noted that the country is moving ahead with new energy after crossing the 100 crore vaccine doses milestone.

"After administering more than 100 crore vaccines, the country is moving forward with new enthusiasm, new energy. The success of our vaccine program shows the potential of India, shows the power of the mantra of everyone's efforts," PM Modi said during the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The success of our vaccination drive shows India's capability and the strength of 'sabka prayas' (collective effort) mantra, he said.

PM Modi lauds healthcare workers for ensuring 100 cr COVID vaccinations

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi hailed healthcare workers for the vaccine milestone and said he knew that they would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people of the country.

“I am well aware of the capabilities of my country, the people of my country,” PM Modi went on to say. “I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda

PM Modi said said the nation should seek inspiration regarding patriotism and unity from Sardar Patel.

Addressing the 82nd edition of his Mann Ki Baat today, PM Modi said, "Next Sunday on October 31 is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. On behalf of every listener of 'Mann Ki Baat', and on my behalf, I bow to the Iron Man." PM Modi further said that "Sardar Patel used to say 'We can inculcate patriotic feeling only if we stay united. With unity, we can take the country to new heights. If we are not united, then we will only be troubled with new difficulties'."

PM Modi also paid tribute to 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose birth anniversary will be celebrated next month.

"Next month, India will celebrate the Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. His life taught us how to be proud about one's own culture, care for the environment and fight injustice. I urge the youth to read about him," PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted India’s contribution to peacekeeping

In his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, PM Modi said India has always worked for world peace and this is seen in the country's contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces.

"India has always worked for world peace. This is seen in our contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces," PM Modi said.

Increasing number of women in the police force

The Prime Minister also praised the rise in number of women police personnel and noted that it has jumped to over 2.15 lakh from 1.05 lakh in 2014.

PM Modi said that the strength of women joining the country's police force has more than doubled including that of central armed forces.

“The women in the police force are increasingly becoming role models for lakhs of other daughters of the country. I would like to request the women police personnel to visit the schools in their areas once the schools open and talk to the girls there,",” the Prime Minister noted.

PM Modi talks about drones:

Drones are increasingly capturing the imagination of young people, PM Modi observed.

"Youngsters and the world of start-ups is very interested in this. subject," PM Modi added.

Addressing the 82nd edition of his Mann Ki Baat today, PM Modi said that India's redefined drone technology is now being used in supply of Covid-19 vaccines and agriculture.

"India is working on using drones for transportation, be it for delivery of goods at home or assistance during emergencies or monitoring law &order. Soon drones will be deployed for all all such needs. Drones are being used in delivery of COVID-19 vaccines," PM Modi said.

"New Drone Policy designed according to present and future possibilities related to it. After the introduction of this policy, many foreign and domestic startups have invested in drone start-ups. The Army, Navy and IAF have placed orders of more than Rs 500 crore to Indian companies for drones," he added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 12:39 PM IST