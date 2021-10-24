Watch video: Country moving ahead with new energy after 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses landmark, says PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India's vaccination programme and said that the country is moving ahead with new energy after the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses landmark.

PM Modi said that the country's vaccination programme shows the potential and power of the mantra of everyone's efforts.

"Today, after 100 crore COVID19 vaccinations, the country is moving ahead with new energy. The success of our vaccination program shows the capability of India to the world," PM Modi said during the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He further said that he is well aware of the capabilities of Indians. "I am well aware of the capabilities of my country, the people of my country. I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also acknowledged the contribution of healthcare workers in the country as India administered more than 100 crore vaccinations.

"After administering more than 100 crore vaccines, the country is moving forward with new enthusiasm, new energy. The success of our vaccine program shows the potential of India, shows the power of the mantra of everyone's efforts," said PM Modi.

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:37 AM IST