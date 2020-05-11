Manmohan Singh's Health Update - What we know so far about Former PM’s health

Earlier on Sunday, ANI had reported saying that Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital following chest pain. "Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS after complaining about chest pain," hospital officials told ANI.

He was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 8.45 pm, reported PTI.

The Former Prime Minister has had health problems earlier too. According to a report by News18, Manmohan Singh had undergone a bypass surgery in the United Kingdom in 1991.

In September 2007 he had a prostate surgery, and in 2008, he had undergone a cataract operation. In 2009, Singh underwent heart-bypass surgery at AIIMS, in which five grafts -- channels to bypass blocked arteries -- were implanted in surgery.

Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

As the news came out, a number of leaders expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Much worried to know former PM Manmohan Singh ji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life." Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted, "Praying for good health of Doctor saheb. We are sure he will be fit and fine at the earliest."

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav also tweeted, "Saw the news of Dr Manmohan Singh ji being admitted to hospital. My sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of Manmohan Singh ji, the humble, intelligent, scholar, true gentleman and one of the best PM." His son and RJD chief Tejashvi Yadav said, "Wishing for the speedy recovery of respected Dr ManmohanSingh ji."