Manmohan Singh's Health Update: Why was Former Prime Minister hospitalised?

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday. Sources close to the development told news agency ANI on Monday that Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to the new medication.
"Dr. Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. He's being investigated to rule out other causes of fever. He's stable and under care at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS," sources told ANI.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness. According to a report by ANI, Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital following chest pain. "Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS after complaining about chest pain," hospital officials told ANI.
In 2009, Singh underwent heart-bypass surgery at AIIMS, in which five grafts -- channels to bypass blocked arteries -- were implanted in surgery. He currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He served as the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.
