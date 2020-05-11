Manmohan Singh's Health Update: Why was Former Prime Minister hospitalised?

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday. Sources close to the development told news agency ANI on Monday that Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to the new medication.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. He's being investigated to rule out other causes of fever. He's stable and under care at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS," sources told ANI.