Manmohan Singh Health: Prayers pour in for the former PM as netizens hope for his speedy recovery

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday evening after complaints of chest problem. He is under observation at cardiothoracic ward, reported PTI.
Heartfelt prayers poured in for the 87-year-old as everyone hoped for the former Prime Minister's good health.
"Praying for his quick recovery. Get well soon sir," wrote Sambit Patra, an official spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Party.
"Much worried to know former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life," wrote Ashok Gehlot, CM of Rajasthan.
Here are some more reactions:
Manmohan Singh was the 13th Prime Minister of India and served the country from 2004 to 2014. An economist by profession, Manmohan Singh had also served as the Finance Minister in P. V. Narasimha Rao's Cabinet from 1991 to 1996.
He was born on 26 September 1932 to parents Gurmukh Singh and Amrit Kaur in Punjab's Gah. He studied in the Hindu College and later attended the Panjab University. Singh went to the University of Cambridge to complete his Economics Tripos.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)