Manmohan Singh Health: Prayers pour in for the former PM as netizens hope for his speedy recovery

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday evening after complaints of chest problem. He is under observation at cardiothoracic ward, reported PTI.

Heartfelt prayers poured in for the 87-year-old as everyone hoped for the former Prime Minister's good health.

"Praying for his quick recovery. Get well soon sir," wrote Sambit Patra, an official spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Party.