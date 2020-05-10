Manmohan Singh Health: Former PM admitted to AIIMS with chest pain

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday evening after complaints of chest problem. He is under observation at cardio-thoracic ward, reported PTI.
(This is a developing story)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)