'Manipur will only progress if Lotus blooms': BJP chief JP Nadda ahead of 2022 assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party's chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday during his Yuva Rally in Manipur's Kakching town targetted the other political parties and said that they only have the intention to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leader arrived in the north-eastern state ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Strengthening his attack, Nadda further said, "these political parties forget that while criticizing PM Modi, they're criticizing the nation as well."

"They only think about corruption and commission, on the other hand, we've vision to take India ahead," he added.

Further he explained the people of Manipur that their state will only progress if Lotus (BJP's symbol) blooms. He said, "You have to choose whether you want insurgency or stability, policy of divide and rule or prosperity, encounters or peace, drugs or sports."

"I believe the youth here will choose sports over drugs and peace over encounters," the BJP chief added.

He went on to laud Manipur for its contribution in sports. "Manipur is synonymous with sports and many women players come from Manipur," the leader said and appealed to call upon the maximum number of the youth from Manipur to associate themselves with sports under the Khelo India campaign.

"Manipur is synonymous with sports. Many women players come from Manipur. I call upon the maximum number of the youth from Manipur to associate themselves with sports under the Khelo India campaign," Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Upon his arrival in the state today, Nadda was received by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

BJP came to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government, which is presently led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of 'Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum' in Manipur via video conferencing.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 04:38 PM IST