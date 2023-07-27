Manipur: Violent Clashes Erupt In Churachandpur District; Two Injured In Gunbattle

Representative image

Violence broke out in Manipur’s Churachandpur district between two groups in the early hours of Thursday, with reports of firing from both sides.

As per reports, during the exchange of fire, two village defence volunteers were reportedly injured by bullets, but there is still no official confirmation of their condition.

Situation in Manipur remains tense

The overall situation in Manipur remains tense and volatile. Just two days before today’s incident, on July 25, there was an arson attack where two buses used by security forces to transport personnel were set on fire in Kangpokpi district. This happened in Sapormeina when the buses were returning from Dimapur on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, locals stopped the Manipur-registered buses in Sapormeina, and they insisted on checking if any members of another community were onboard.

