 Manipur Violence: State Minister's Private Godown Set On Fire In Renewed Violence, Mob Tries To Torch Home
Manipur Violence: State Minister's Private Godown Set On Fire In Renewed Violence, Mob Tries To Torch Home

Authorities used tear gas up till midnight to clear the minister's home of the mob and there were no reported casualties in the event.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
The ashes of the godown | Twitter

Manipur has experienced ongoing turmoil since May 3 as a result of racial conflicts between gangs. In the most recent event, several individuals set fire to a private godown owned by Manipur minister L Susindro in the Chingarel neighbourhood of Imphal East.

Mob cleared using tear gas

According to the police, the building was turned to ashes on Saturday. They claimed that on Friday night, an effort was also made to set fire to the consumer and food affairs minister's apartment in Khurai in the same neighbourhood. An early intervention, nevertheless, stopped the crowd from succeeding.

Minister's home attacked in presence of Manipur CM

After inspecting the locations for the construction of pre-fabricated homes for individuals displaced by violent incidents in the state, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh was attacked at the minister's home a few hours later. According to Singh, the administration is attempting to reunite the impacted families as soon as possible.

The official residence of the state's minister, Nemcha Kipgen, in Imphal West district was set on fire on June 14 due to the turmoil and violence that has plagued Manipur. RK Ranjan Singh, a Union Minister, had his home attacked, and the following day there were attempts to set it on fire.

