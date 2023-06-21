Manipur Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah Convenes All-Party Meeting On June 24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

An all-party meeting has been called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 24 in New Delhi to address the ongoing situation in Manipur, where sporadic violence has been occurring since May 3.

"Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah has convened an all party meeting on 24th June at 3 PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

Following a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the home minister earlier today, the announcement was made.

Sarma, who is also the convenor of the NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance), the Northeast chapter of the NDA, had recently visited Imphal and held discussions with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and several political leaders.

At least 120 killed in clashes till now

The violent clashes in Manipur erupted after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' took place in the hill districts on May 3, opposing the demand of the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Tragically, the unrest has resulted in the loss of nearly 120 lives and over 3,000 injuries.

In an effort to restore peace in the state, Amit Shah had previously visited Manipur for a four-day period, engaging with various sections of society.

