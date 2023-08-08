Manipur Violence: Police Registers FIR Against Assam Rifles For Blocking Their Convoy

Manipur Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Assam Rifles for blocking their vehicle after a heated altercation between the two groups last week. Assam Rifles have been accused of obstructing public servants in discharge of public service.

The incident took place on August 3 when Assam Rifles blocked police vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur district.

Video of the incident went viral on social media in which several Kuki-Zo women in Kangpokpi district in Manipur could be seen crying, praying and pleading with Assam Rifles troops not to leave the village in Meitei-majority in Imphal.

The women could also be seen staging a 12-hour dharma at Gamgiphai village, which is 17 km from Kangpokpi district headquarters.

Assam Rifles removed from Manipur

The women gathered and pleaded with the Assam Rifles after they learnt that the AR personnel were ordered to shift to Churachandpur from Kangpokpi district by the state government.

"The checkpoint at Moirang Lamkhai on the Bishnupur to Kangvai Road shall be manned by the civil police and 128 Bn CRPF in place of 9 AR with immediate effect and until further orders".

Curfew relaxed since Tuesday

Meanwhile, the administrations of Imphal East and West districts increased the curfew relaxation by two hours on Tuesday.

The curfew has been relaxed in Imphal East and Imphal West from 5 am to 2 pm, officials said.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

