Manipur Violence: Heated Altercation Breaks Out Between Police And Assam Rifles In Bishnupur District; Video Surfaces

Manipur: Even as fresh violence broke out and strife continues in Manipur's Bishnupur district, a video emerged showing a heated altercation between Manipur Police and Assam Rifles in the state. In the video, Manipur Police is seen accusing the Assam Rifles of helping Kuki militants, according to a report by Ukhrul Times. The confrontation between police and Assam Rifles took place following vehicles of the Assam Rifles blocking the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur district.

Videos showing Kuki-Zo women requesting Assam Rifles not to leave

In a video from August 3, several Kuki-Zo women in Kangpokpi district in Manipur could be seen crying, praying and pleading with Assam Rifles troops not to leave the village in Meitei-majority in Imphal.

The women could also be seen staging a 12-hour dharma at Gamgiphai village, which is 17 km from Kangpokpi district headquarters. The women gathered and pleaded with the Assam Rifles after they learnt that the AR personnel were ordered to shift to Churachandpur from Kangpokpi district by the state government.

Violence continues unabated

In fresh round of violence in Manipur, six people were killed in daylong mortar and gun attacks in Kwakta area of Bishnupur district. Security forces suspected that the attacks were carried out by weapons which were looted from the armoury of the second (2nd) India Reserve Battalion HQ at Naranseina in Bishnupur on Thursday (August 3).

Police says weapons looted in both hill and valley regions

"There is a report highlighting looting of arms and ammunition from different police stations and armouries in the valley districts only. The information is misleading to the extent that arms and ammunition were looted from different Police Stations and armouries of both hill and valley districts. Security forces have been continuously raiding in the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition. 1057 arms and 14201 ammunitions have been recovered in the valley districts and 138 arms and 121 ammunitions have been recovered in the hill districts," said the Manipur Police, clarifying and acknowleding that the weapons loot took place in the strife hit area.