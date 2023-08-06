Manipur Police Clarifies Arms & Ammunitions Stolen From Both Valley & Hill Districts; Recovery Raids Underway |

Manipur: A recent report was brought attention to the alarming issue of looting arms and ammunition from various police stations and armouries in Manipur's valley districts. However, the initial information was misleading as the looting has occurred in both hill and valley districts, confirmed Manipur Police in a statement.

The security forces have been undertaking continuous raids in both areas to recover the stolen weapons. Significant progress has been made with the recovery of a substantial number of arms and ammunition, said Police.

Recovery Efforts in Both Valley & Hill Districts

In the valley districts, the security forces' relentless efforts have led to the recovery of 1057 arms and 14201 ammunitions. These operations have been instrumental in neutralizing the threat posed by armed groups that have targeted law enforcement installations.

Simultaneously, the security forces have also been successful in recovering 138 arms and 121 ammunitions from the hill districts. This shows their commitment to safeguarding peace and security across the entire region.

Weapons Snatched From Police Officials Few Days Ago

A significant incident on 3rd August involved an attempt to snatch weapons from a police team stationed at Toupokpi Police Outpost in Lilong Chajing, Imphal-West district.

Thankfully, the police were alerted in time, and they were able to chase down and recover all four stolen weapons. One suspect was apprehended during the operation, and the vehicle used in the crime was also seized.

Recent Gunfight and Arrest

In a recent operation on 5th August, a combined team of 5/9 GR & 21 SF engaged in a gunfight with militants in village A. Mungchamkom under New Keithelmanbi Police Station.

During this encounter, they managed to apprehend a cadre affiliated with a non-SoO organization. The security forces seized one SLR, along with 01 magazine and 50 rounds of ammunition from the suspect.

Ongoing Raids and Efforts

The security forces continue to carry out raids across the region, determined to arrest all those involved in the looting of arms and ammunition. Their unwavering commitment to restoring law and order in Manipur is commendable.

