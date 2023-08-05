Manipur: Assault Rifles, Thousands of Bullets Stolen From Police Armoury Amid Ethnic Tensions

Manipur Weapons Armoury | Representational pic

Imphal: A mob broke into a police armoury and stole weapons, including AK and ‘Ghatak’ series of assault rifles, and more than 19,000 bullets, officials said.

The incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion at Naranseina in Bishnupur district. A crowd had gathered there to march towards Churachandpur where tribals were planning to carry out a mass burial of their people killed in ethnic clashes that broke out in the state on May 3, they said. The mass burial programme by the tribals had sparked fresh tension in the strife-torn state with the majority community opposing the move.

The Manipur Police, meanwhile, said joint forces have conducted search operations in vulnerable and fringe areas of the strife-torn state and destroyed seven illegal bunkers after fresh violence broke out across various districts.

Manipur government relaxed curfew in Imphal

The state government, however, relaxed the curfew in Imphal East and West districts for seven hours from 5 am so that common people can purchase essential items, officials said.

“Security forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of the state. Joint security forces conducted operation in Koutruk hill range and destroyed 07 (seven) illegal bunkers,” the state police said on Twitter.

Manipur violence causes uproar in Parliament

The situation in Manipur again led to the uproar in Parliament. A day after protests were paused in the Lok Sabha for the debate on the Central Bill on Delhi administration, members of Opposition parties again raised the issue of violence Manipur in both Houses of Parliament, forcing their adjournment to the next working day on Monday.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar first adjourned the House till noon and then for the entire day, resulting in the washout of 84 private members' bills and motions. The Lok Sabha took care of nearly 300 private members' bill and motions that have piled up before Bharatiya Janata Party member Rajendra Agrawal, who was presiding over the proceedings, adjourned the House till 11.50 am after passage of two official bills and then spent almost two hours admitting the private members' business.

During the admission of the private members' business, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury announced that the Supreme Court had stayed the conviction of former party president Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case. Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi said the party would move the Speaker to restore Gandhi’s membership to enable him to lead in the no-confidence motion slated for Tuesday.

