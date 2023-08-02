Parliament Monsoon Session: Amid Opposition Protests Over Manipur Violence, Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday amid protests by the Congress-led opposition on the Manipur issue. |

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid protests by the Congress-led opposition on the Manipur issue. As soon as the House convened for the day, the opposition members from Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Left and other parties entered the well of the House and started raising slogans and displaying placards, seeking the prime minister's presence in the House and his response on Manipur violence.

Midhun Reddy, who was officiating the proceedings in the absence of Speaker Om Birla, allowed Question Hour proceedings. However amid incessant protests by the opposition members, he adjourned the House at 11:15 am till 2 pm. This is the third consecutive day when Question Hour proceedings have been adjourned due to disruptions in the Lok Sabha by the opposition over the Manipur violence issue and prime minister's continued absence from the House.

