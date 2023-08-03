Manipur Violence: INDIA Parties Offer 'Middle Path Solution', Jairam Ramesh Says

Jairam Ramesh | File

With the Rajya Sabha witnessing an impasse over the Opposition MPs' demand on Manipur debate, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday that INDIA parties have offered a "middle path solution" to the government for uninterrupted discussion.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, "INDIA parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House to break the logjam and get a discussion on Manipur going in an uninterrupted manner in the Rajya Sabha. Hope the Modi government agrees."

RS chairman convenes meeting of leaders

His remarks came soon after the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar convened a meeting of leaders at on Thursday for a solution to the impasse in the House. Opposition parties belonging to INDIA have been protesting over their demand since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament for a detailed debate on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chairman said he has already given a ruling and cannot accept the demand of opposition members for discussion under Rule 267 on the Manipur violence. Dhankhar said he has said that the discussion under Rule 176 will not be restricted to 2.5 hours and he will allocate as much time as required but his suggestion has not been fructified.

Manipur needs consolation, O'Brien says

Derek O'Brien said the opposition members want a discussion and people want to listen to the MPs. He said Manipur needs consolation.

Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the government has been proactive in its actions concerning the situation in Manipur and has been ready for a debate. He added there should be a message of peace and stability in the state which has seen ethnic violence.