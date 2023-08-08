Manipur Schools Set To Reopen For Class IX To XII Students From August 10 | Representative Photo

Imphal: In a significant development, schools in Manipur are gearing up to resume regular classes for students in classes IX to XII from August 10. This decision comes as a positive stride towards restoring a sense of normalcy in the education sector.

“All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education, Schools Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly,” says Director L Nandakumar Singh of Directorate of Education (Schools) in an order on Monday.

In addition, the state government has collected the number of students who were displaced due to the recent law and order problem in the state. The total number of school children (pre-primary to class XII) who are presently staying in the relief camps is 4747.

Background:

After closing down for two complete months in view of the on-going ethnic violence, schools will be reopening. All the schools in Manipur were closed from May 4, 2023 onwards after the announcement of summer vacation from May 4 to May 30, 2023 and issuance of subsequent orders in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Previously, the Directorate of Education (Schools) had a plan to resume the normal classes for all the schools in the state from June 21 but it deferred till July 1, 2023. Later on, the normal classes for Class 1 to 8 was resumed in the state from July 5, 2023 with low attendance.