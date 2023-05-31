 Manipur Violence: Peace is government's 'top priority', says Amit Shah
Manipur Violence: Peace is government's 'top priority', says Amit Shah

The statement came amid reports of fresh violence in the north-eastern state, including a firing at Sugnu in Kakching district, prompting relocations of around 100 Kukis and an attempted arson attack in Imphal's New Checkon area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

The Union government has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for those who died during the ethnic conflict in Manipur. A member of the family of those who died in the rioting will also be provided a job. The compensation amount will be borne equally by the Centre and the state, officials said.

Peace is government's 'top priority'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited Churachandpur, the scene of the worst rioting in the recent ethnic conflict, to hold talks with Kuki civil society leaders. After the visit, he said “peace and prosperity" is the government’s top priority in violencehit Manipur and instructed authorities to “strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace."

Fresh firing reported

The statement came amid reports of fresh violence in the north-eastern state, including a firing at Sugnu in Kakching district, prompting relocations of around 100 Kukis and an attempted arson attack in Imphal’s New Checkon area.

Shah's Manipur visit

Shah also held a series of high-level meeting in Imphal, including a security review with Indian Army, Manipur police and CAPF, a stake-holder meeting with women leaders over breakfast and with a delegation of the civil society leaders in Churachandpur. Accompanied by the IB chief and home secretary, Shah arrived in Manipur via helicopter to address the ongoing situation.

