Mandsaur: Law and order situation is top priority of state government

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): “Law and order situation in the state is the top priority of the state government and we won’t compromise with this,” said state home minister Narottam Mishra in Mandsaur district on Thursday.

Answering media queries during his brief visit to the town, peace in the state is always the top priority and they won’t allow anyone to disturb this at any cost.

Before this, the minister visited Qyampur situated at Khaki Dam temple, where he participated in the seventh-anniversary celebration of Gurudev Brahmalin Mahamandaleshwar Vedanti Maharaj. He worshipped and performed abhishek and havan as well as took blessings from Swami Balmukund Maharaj as well.

Senior party leaders including his fellow cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang welcomed him. At Kyampur, district collector Gautam Singh, SP Anurag Sujania welcomed the home minister.

Later, interacting with the media persons, Mishra said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Bhopal terror module case caught in Bhopal. ATS will hand over Madhya Pradesh documents to NIA and the government will cooperate with the NIA in a very sensitive matter.

Criminals and those helping them will not be spared. Proceedings are underway in all districts and metros.

Earlier, six men, four of them Bangladeshis and two from the Vidisha district, were arrested by the MP Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). They were allegedly trying to radicalise local youth to carry out terror activities across the country but failed to recruit anyone from Bhopal.

On BJP’s 42-year journey in the country, a senior BJP leader said that the central and state government is working according to the sentiments and needs of the common man and that is the sole reason why we are getting public support and blessings.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:55 PM IST