Manipur Violence: Miscreants Set Fire To Houses In Jiribam; Ammunition Seized In Thoubal

Guwahati, October 20: Sporadic incidents of violence are going on in the trouble torn Manipur.

Two Meitei houses were set ablaze by unknown miscreants at Nungkhal in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Saturday night, a day after suspected Kuki militants attacked the Borobekera police station and set three Meitei houses on fire.

Nungkhal village is located approximately 25 km east of the Jiribam district headquarters.

Jiribam superintendent of police (SP) Robinson told local media that unknown miscreants set ablaze two houses, including one abandoned house, at around 10.30 pm on Saturday. The police and CRPF jawans rushed to the spot to control the situation and rescued the owner of one house, L. Samerendra, safely, SP said.

Samerendra owner of a house that ablaze told the media that around eight armed miscreants, speaking Hmar language, set ablaze two houses built on his rubber farm in Nungkhal village. Samerendra had employed some Bengali labourers at rubber farm, and they had been staying in the houses.

The SP said that the district police along with CRPF jawans conducted a search operation in and around strategic areas of Jiribam district; however, no individuals were arrested, nor were any arms seized. A case has been registered at the Jiribam police station for further investigation.

Earlier in Thoubal district, Manipur police and Assam Rifles in a joint operation seizured significant cache of weapons and explosives.

In a joint operation the security personnel raided a hideout of armed miscreants in the Thoubal district early Saturday morning in the Irong Hill range near Nongpok Sekmai, resulted in the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and explosives.

According to police, the combined forces received intelligence input about the miscreants' presence and swiftly moved in and the armed individuals fled the scene, leaving behind arms and weapons.