Manipur: Militants Attack Bodobekra Police Station; Security Forces Respond Amid Escalating Violence

Suspected Kuki militants targeted the Bodobekra Police Station in Jakuradhor, located in the Bodobekra sub-division of Manipur's Jiribam district in the wee hours on Saturday. The attack, which occurred around 5:30 am, saw suspected militants firing multiple rounds and hurling explosive devices at the eastern perimeter of the police station.

Security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police retaliated with an intense exchange of gunfire. Despite the immediate retaliation, the militants managed to escape, evading capture as security forces returned fire.

Following the incident, authorities have ramped up search operations in the surrounding areas, mobilising additional units to track down those behind the assault. Security measures have been heightened in the district as officials work to prevent further militant activities and restore a sense of safety to the region.

Earlier, Manipur Police arrested two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) People's War Group (PWG) on Friday from Pureiromba Khongnangmakhong in Imphal East district. The accused, identified as Mutum Inao Singh (31) and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (25), were involved in extortion activities targeting the general public and engaging in other illegal operations.

During the operation, police recovered several items from their possession, including one two-wheeler, three mobile phones, a sling bag, a wallet, two ID cards, and a sum of Rs. 7,600.

In addition, security forces conducted extensive search operations and area dominance in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. To maintain the flow of essential goods, authorities ensured the safe movement of 301 vehicles along NH-37 and 336 vehicles along NH-2 under strict security escorts.

A total of 111 Nakas (checkpoints) were set up across Manipur, but no one was detained for violations during the operations. Enhanced security measures continue across sensitive areas to ensure safety and prevent any further illegal activities.

In Jiribam, The Blooming Flower Children’s Foundation School in Kalinagar Hmar Veng, Jiribam, was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants. The arson attack occurred at around 4:10 a.m. on Friday.

The school, owned by Rev. Benjamin Shakum, has been a cornerstone of education in the region since 1997, consistently producing excellent academic results. The attack has caused significant damage to the building, though no casualties were reported.

“I am deeply saddened that my school, which welcomed students from all communities, was targeted in this way,” said Rev. Shakum. “This is an attack not just on an institution but on the values of unity and progress.”

The Hmar Inpui General Headquarters condemned the attack, describing it as an assault on education and a deliberate attempt to destabilise the Hmar community. Local authorities have been criticized for their failure to provide adequate security, as the school was left unguarded despite earlier requests for protection.