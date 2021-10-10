e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:27 PM IST

Kuki militants killed by security forces during a joint operation in Manipur

The operation was launched on Saturday and there are said to be the presence of at least 10 militants in the area
FPJ Web Desk
Indian Security Forces | Photo: Representative Image

In a joint operation carried out on Sunday, the security forces consisting of Assam Rifles, and the Indian Army's 3 corps neutralized at least four militants in Hingojang, Manipur. The insurgents reportedly belonged to the Kuki National Liberation Army.

The operation was launched on Saturday and there are said to be the presence of at least 10 militants in the area. These insurgent groups are active in Northeast India and northwest Myanmar.

Firefighting began on Sunday morning. The operation is still underway and more details are awaited, according to the public relations officer (defense) in Manipur.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:27 PM IST
