Kuki militants killed by security forces during a joint operation in Manipur

In a joint operation carried out on Sunday, the security forces consisting of Assam Rifles, and the Indian Army's 3 corps neutralized at least four militants in Hingojang, Manipur. The insurgents reportedly belonged to the Kuki National Liberation Army.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The operation was launched on Saturday and there are said to be the presence of at least 10 militants in the area. These insurgent groups are active in Northeast India and northwest Myanmar.

Firefighting began on Sunday morning. The operation is still underway and more details are awaited, according to the public relations officer (defense) in Manipur.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:27 PM IST