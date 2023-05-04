 Manipur violence: Mary Kom seeks Union govt's help, says 'My state is burning'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManipur violence: Mary Kom seeks Union govt's help, says 'My state is burning'

Manipur violence: Mary Kom seeks Union govt's help, says 'My state is burning'

"My state Manipur is burning, kindly help," the veteran boxer tweeted sharing photos of the violence

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

Imphal: Boxing great MC Mary Kom on Thursday urged the Centre to help control the violence that broke out in Manipur.

The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in the northeastern state where violence broke out during a tribal agitation on Wednesday.

"My state Manipur is burning, kindly help," the veteran boxer tweeted in the early hours, sharing photos of the violence, and tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in the night, and along with the state police, the forces were able to arrest the violence by the morning, a defence spokesperson said.

So far, 4,000 people have been rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, he said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

"Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control," he said.

The violence broke out on Wednesday during 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes broke out between tribals and non-tribals, and it further spread to other districts, a senior police officer said. 

Read Also
Army deployed in violence-hit Manipur, 4,000 people rescued
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RK Shanmukham Chetty death anniversary: The man who presented independent India's first budget in...

RK Shanmukham Chetty death anniversary: The man who presented independent India's first budget in...

Gambia Cough Syrup deaths: Indian health regulator confirms contamination after WHO alert

Gambia Cough Syrup deaths: Indian health regulator confirms contamination after WHO alert

Union Minister S Jaishankar hold talks with SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming

Union Minister S Jaishankar hold talks with SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming

Manohar Lal Khattar Birthday: All you need to know about the Haryana CM

Manohar Lal Khattar Birthday: All you need to know about the Haryana CM

India sees slight rise in COVID-19 cases with 3,962 new infections in last 24 hours

India sees slight rise in COVID-19 cases with 3,962 new infections in last 24 hours